Valentine's Week Full List 2025: Rose to Kiss Day From February 7 to 14 – A Complete Love-Filled Schedule

As Valentine's Week kicks off, love is in the air with a series of celebrations leading up to Valentine's Day on February 14. Named after Saint Valentine, who defied Emperor Claudius II’s ban on marriages for young soldiers by secretly uniting couples, Valentine's Day honors his enduring belief in love. Despite his execution, his legacy continues, making February 14 a global celebration of romance. The festivities, however, start a week in advance, with each day dedicated to a different expression of love—from Rose Day to Kiss Day. Here’s the full list of Valentine's Week 2025.

Valentine's Week 2025: Full List of Romantic Celebrations

February 7 – Rose Day

Valentine’s Week begins with Rose Day, where people exchange roses to express different emotions. Red symbolizes love, yellow represents friendship, and pink signifies admiration.

February 8 – Propose Day

A day to confess love and take relationships to the next level. Many choose this day to propose to their special someone.

February 9 – Chocolate Day

Chocolates symbolize love and sweetness. Couples exchange chocolates as a gesture of care and to strengthen their bond.

February 10 – Teddy Day

Gifting a teddy bear represents warmth, comfort, and affection. It’s a cute reminder of love and companionship.

February 11 – Promise Day

Couples make heartfelt promises to build trust and commitment, ensuring a strong and lasting relationship.

February 12 – Hug Day

Hugs express love, care, and emotional support. A simple hug strengthens relationships and conveys unspoken feelings.

February 13 – Kiss Day

A kiss is an intimate gesture of love and affection. It deepens the connection between couples before the big day.

February 14 – Valentine’s Day

The grand celebration of love! Couples, friends, and families exchange gifts, flowers, and heartfelt messages to cherish their special bonds.

