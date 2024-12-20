Wedding Season: DIY Tulsi Face Pack and Scrub Recipes for Brighter, Healthier Skin

Many people keep a Tulsi plant in their homes or balconies due to its numerous health benefits. But did you know Tulsi leaves are known to boost immunity and contain antioxidants, antiseptic, and anti-inflammatory properties. These qualities not only promote overall health but also help in brightening skin tone, giving the skin a natural glow. You can use Tulsi leaves on your face in various ways, such as in face packs, ointments, toners, and scrubs.

Tulsi Face Pack

To create a Tulsi face pack, gather 10 to 15 Tulsi leaves, two tablespoons of curd, half a teaspoon of honey, and one teaspoon of rice flour. Start by chopping the Tulsi leaves and adding them to a bowl. Then mix in the curd, honey, and rice flour to form a creamy paste. Store this face pack in an airtight container in the refrigerator. Apply it on your face for 15 minutes and then rinse with clean water for a healthy glow.

Tulsi Toner

Tulsi toner is another effective remedy. To prepare it, boil Tulsi leaves in water, let it cool, and then pour it into a bottle. Apply this toner to your face every night before bed. This will keep your skin fresh and help reduce the appearance of open pores. Additionally, applying Tulsi oil to the skin can prevent various skin-related disorders, combat pimples and blemishes, and enhance your complexion.

Tulsi Leaf Scrub

A Tulsi leaf scrub is excellent for removing dead skin cells, revealing your skin's natural beauty. To make this scrub, you will need 10 to 15 Tulsi leaves, one spoon of honey, one spoon of lemon juice, one spoon of sugar, one spoon of rice flour, and one spoon of oatmeal. Start by washing and drying the Tulsi leaves, then blend them into a paste. In a glass bowl, combine the paste with honey, lemon juice, sugar, oatmeal, and rice flour, mixing thoroughly.

Also Read: Why Are Men Victims of Mental and Physical Harassment In Marriages: Explained

Apply this mixture to your face gently, massaging for about 10 minutes before washing off with warm water. This scrub will help make your skin soft and supple. With regular use of these Tulsi-based remedies, you can enjoy healthier, more radiant skin.