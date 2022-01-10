Welcoming 2022 with these exciting reads

New Delhi, Jan 10 Reading aids in the development of optimistic thinking. It expands your mind and provides you with a wealth of information and life lessons. It allows you to gain a deeper understanding of the world around you, stimulating your creativity and keeping your mind engaged.

A list of new releases published by Aleph:

What the Heck Do I Do With My Life?: How to Flourish in Our Turbulent Times

Many causes, including technology, climate change, demographics, and inequality, will cause our planet to change more in this century than in all of human history. Extreme change is offering unparalleled opportunities for individuals, companies, and society, as well as a 'adaptive challenge.' Those who can adapt to a fast-paced, complex, dynamic, and unpredictably changing world will prosper. Those who are unable to do so will suffer immensely.

There are obvious signals that we need new ways of thinking about the world and our place in it all over the place. Our old ways of thinking about education, lifestyle, success, and happiness are no longer valid. What are the changes in the workplace? When future jobs are still being invented, how can you know what talents will be useful? Will 'jobs' even exist in the future, or will we be relegated to a world of projects and freelance work? What do you do with all of this and more?

What the Heck Do I Do With My Life? is a book on figuring out what you want to do with your life. Ravi Venkatesan argues that effective adaptation in the twenty-first century necessitates a "paradigm shift," a new attitude, new talents, and new techniques. Ravi also considers how, rather than drifting along like a piece of driftwood, we will need to live life more consciously, making deliberate decisions about who we are, what we do, and how we live.

Neeraj Chopra: From Panipat to The Podium

On the night of August 7, 2021, a billion Ind' long-held desire came true as Neeraj Chopra won gold in the javelin in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The wait, on the other hand, had been extremely long. In reality, this is India's first individual gold medal in athletics since the modern Olympic Games began. The entire country showered him with affection when he did it in his signature flair and smile. The media went crazy, and the youth discovered a new source of inspiration. People flocked to get their photos taken with him, and businesses discovered a new wonder-ambassador. Neeraj Chopra: I'm Neeraj Chopra, and I'm From Panipat to the Podium begins in a small village in Panipat and tells the story of his formative years, which were marked by restricted resources and opportunities. It takes readers through his journey to Panchkula and then to the national camp in his quest to conquer the world.

My Cricket Hero: XII Ind on their XII favourite Cricketers

Pieces from Keki Daruwalla on Polly Umrigar, Fredun De Vitre on Chandu Borde, Gulu Ezekiel on Eknath Solkar, Hemant Kenkre on Sunil Gavaskar, Amrit Mathur on Salim Durani, Kersi Meher-Homji on Vijay Hazare and many more make for a great lockdown read.

It's A Wonderful World: A Memoir

His book is a provocative read that makes us wish we had a life like his. Khalid Ansari's life has been an exciting and purposeful journey in service to his fellow human beings, beginning with his birth in Mumbai's impoverished Madanpura to a father who began his life as an orphan and a mother from a poor household. Ansari has attempted to depict some highlights of a splendored life that he has been lucky to experience, catching stars while chasing rainbows in this 'donkey's tale'. It's been la vie en rose for him, from founding newspapers and magazines to representing his country at the United Nations, accompanying dignitaries on state visits, covering cricket Test matches, nine Olympics, Commonwealth and Asian Games, travelling the world, and being awarded the Padma Shri award. The author has worked hard to keep this narrative from devolving into a 'I-did-this-did-that' pat-on-the-back, shabash!' By 'spicing' it up with dollops of frothy stories and self-critical bon mots, he has attempted a discourse on the meaning of life, the 'right path,' and the like, even as he has attempted a discourse on the purpose of life, the 'right route,' and the like.

The Scindia Legac: From Ranoji to Jyotiraditya

A hard-hitting look at the history of one of India's greatest families, entangled in wars, public disagreements, and property disputes, from royalty to politics. The Scindia dynasty, a 300-year-old royal family, is possibly India's sole family known not just for its unending wealth and popularity, but also for its extensive social contribution, primarily through politics. From the time Ranoji Scindia created the dynasty in 1731 through Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia's reluctant entry into politics in 1957 to Jyotiraditya Scindia's induction into the Rajya Sabha in 2020, there are countless stories-some told frequently, some seldom. Only Madhavrao-son Rajmata's and Jyotiraditya's father-had never lost an election in the three generations of politics over the centuries, according to the book.

Ammi: An Expression of Love

Is a meal only about the proper combination of components, or is there a lot more to it? Ammi is a Tamil word that refers to a traditional South Indian stone grinder known as Ammi Kallu. Warmth, tenderness, and unconditional love are also embodied by the word 'Ammi,' which can be communicated in a variety of ways, including cooking. This cookbook is as much about cooking for friends and family as it is about dining with them. The 108 recipes in this book cover the breadth and complexity of South Indian and Southeast Asian cuisines, with a healthy dose of bakes and grills tossed in for good measure.

Decoding Business Minds: Unleashing The Power of Wealth Creation

This is a manifesto to transform a country where a Master of Business Administration

