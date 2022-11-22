What is Kadha? How does it help in boost immunity

New Delhi, Nov 22 We've all learned over the last two years how important it is to strengthen the body's natural defence system. If there's one thing we've learned from the pandemic, it's not to take our health for granted and that the best way to fight sickness is to strengthen our defence, i.e., our immune system.

The age-old Vedic Kadha, the mystical combination that has been a well-known part of history, is a fantastic place to start when adding immunity-boosting foods and beverages to our normal diet even if our immune system is skilled at fighting off infectious diseases.

What is Kadha?

Created by ancient sages with profound knowledge of herbs and spices, this decoction is used all over India as a general precaution to prevent colds and boost immunity. It is made using simple ingredients available in every kitchen.

Kadha is being re-discovered by the world as yet another powerfully potent superfood from the timeless tradition of ancient Indian wellness as it improves the body's natural ability to fight common ailments. Before discussing the preparations and proportions of Kadha, let's take a quick look at a few important benefits.

Benefits of Kadha

Highly effective against common cold and cough

Anti-viral and anti-inflammation

Natural adaptogen that helps in all eviating stress

Reduces mucus

Throat decongestant and soother

Boosts immunity

Strong detoxification

Fights internal infection

Reduces blood pressure

Regulates blood sugar

Aids digestion and acidity

Recipe of Kadha

In terms of preparation, it is generally made by boiling herbs and spices like cardamom, dry ginger, turmeric, black pepper, cloves, cinnamon, ajwain

