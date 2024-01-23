Why Death cannot touch Late John Fernandes’ Portraits!

Portraiture is an intimate and direct conversation of the brush with the canvas, artistry that helps the viewer to not just look at people but to really see them. Master artist Late John Fernandes’ evocative portraits and portraiture are absolutely painted with feelings. It is actually a portrait of the artist, not of the subject. The countenance in the portrait is the soul of John Fernandes, whose works leaving an indelible mark on the artistic landscape.

His artistic brilliance and unique style nourished by his deep love for nature and the human form infuses his works with authenticity and emotive depth. It is this quality that makes his works transcends time. Nehru Centre is organizing Masters’ Retrospective of John Fernandes from Jan 18. The exhibition will be inaugurated by Veteran singer Roopkumar Rathod and Rajiv Mishra — Director, Directorate of Art, Government of Maharashtra and Principal – JJ School of Arts in the presence of Agnes John Fernandes and many eminent artists. Coming back to John Fernandes, the maestro began painting in his early years, nourished by his deep love for nature and the rich cultural heritage of a small village in Karnataka, where he was immersed in the richness of local traditions and the awe-inspiring beauty of nature.

From a young age, John Fernandes displayed a remarkable talent for capturing the essence of his surroundings through his art. His deep connection to his homeland and its vibrant cultural tapestry became a central theme in his work, infusing it with authenticity and emotive depth. After receiving formal training in fine arts, Fernandes embarked on a journey to refine his craft, drawing inspiration from classical Indian art as well as modernist movements. John Fernandes learnt drawing from nature, memory and live models, and crafted masterpieces with pencil, charcoal, crayons, water colours and oils alike. His frozen frames encapsulate with great skill and sensitivity. His figurative paintings are known for their rare blend of innocence and sensuality. His dedication to mastering various techniques and styles allowed him to create a body of work that seamlessly blended tradition with innovation, earning him widespread recognition in the art world. As John Fernandes’ career blossomed, his contributions to the contemporary art scene became increasingly influential, leading to numerous exhibitions and accolades. His legacy as a pioneering figure in Indian art remains a testament to his enduring impact and significance in the artistic sphere. Late John Fernandes leaves a legacy that continues to inspire and captivate art enthusiasts worldwide. Do not miss this exhibition!