Yoga to cope with depression, stress and anxiety

New Delhi, Oct 14 An alarming fact of the 21st century is the growing prevalence of detrimental mental conditions amongst individuals across age groups. Stress has become an unavoidable part of day-to-day existence, with people facing new challenges regularly, be it in their personal lives, or professional environments.

Stressful conditions often lead to the development of anxious disorders, and over time, depression. These states are accompanied by feelings of helplessness, worthlessness, a loss of interest in activities, fatigue, restlessness, insomnia or excessive sleeping, loss of appetite, and a number of other issues. Hence, it has become increasingly important for individuals to find new ways to manage stress, anxiety and depression.

While psychotherapy, nutrition and other forms of methods already exist that are used to treat depression, anxiety, and stress, another effective and clinically tested way to treat such conditions has been yoga. Yoga provides a systematic method, along with a structured approach towards managing and treating mental conditions to provide relief to individuals over time. The benefits of yoga are many. The myriad asanas and breathing exercises help in improving bodily functioning, while also strengthening the individual's mind. Yoga can be a useful means to supplement psychotherapeutic treatment for depression, anxiety and stress.

Here are 5 asanas that can be easily incorporated in daily schedules to manage and combat the ill effects of these dire mental conditions, and start the journey to recovery:

Balasana

