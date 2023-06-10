114 temples in state enforce dress codes: Maharashtra Temple Federation

In recent days, the Maharashtra Temple Federation has been enforcing dress codes in numerous temples across the state. Initially, the dress code was implemented in four temples in Nagpur city. Subsequently, it was made mandatory in eight temples in Amravati city and district. A significant development in this matter is that dress codes have now been implemented in a total of 114 temples across the state, as announced by the Maharashtra Temple Federation.

A total of 114 temples in Maharashtra, including those in Jalgaon, Akola, Dhule, Nagpur, Nashik, and Amravati, are implementing the dress code. This includes 18 temples located in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar districts. The Maharashtra Temple Federation has provided this information. The announcement was made by Sunil Ghanwat, the federation coordinator, during a press conference held at Sheetladevi temple in Mahim.

On June 7, the Maharashtra Temple Federation organized a meeting of trustees of temples in Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad districts at the Swatantryaveer Savarkar National Memorial in Dadar. The trustees present at this meeting unanimously agreed on a resolution regarding this matter.