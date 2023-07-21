119 villagers yet to be traced in Raigad landslide, as search operations resume

The rescue and search operation at Irshalwadi hamlet in Maharashtra's Raigad district, where a massive landslide claimed at least 16 lives so far, resumed on Friday morning. About 119 people are feared trapped under the debris and loose soil.The landslide occurred around 11 pm on Wednesday at the tribal village, situated on a hill slope, under Khalapur tehsil of the coastal district, around 80 km from Mumbai.

Of the total 228 residents of the village, the bodies of 93 residents have been traced, he said. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) along with teams of Raigad police and local authorities began the operation for the second day at the remote village, the official said. Amid incessant rainfall in Maharashtra, The India Meteorological Department has issued a ‘Red’ alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in the Thane, Raigad, Pune, and Palghar districts for today. Moreover, the weather office has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Ratnagiri and Satara. All schools and colleges in Thane and Palghar districts will remain closed today in view of the heavy rain alert, informed collectors of the respective districts on Thursday. The order to shut schools was issued by Palghar collector Govind Bodke and his Thane counterpart Ashok Shingare. Thane residents have also been asked to stay indoors in view of the heavy rainfall in the district.