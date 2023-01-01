127 booked for drunk-driving in Mumbai on New Year's eve

Mumbai Police booked 127 for drunk-driving and 63 for rash driving. The cops have taken action against the traffic violators during the drive that was carried out on December 31 night. Ahead of New Year's Eve, the Mumbai Police conducted an "All Out Operation" in the city and nabbed at least 29 accused wanted in various cases.

According to an official, all senior officers of the city police were present on the ground for the drive, which was conducted between 11 pm and 3 am on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. As many as 1,471 people with criminal backgrounds were examined, and action was taken against 271 of them during a combing operation conducted at 223 places.According to reports, the police have executed non-bailable warrants against 131 persons and arrested them in various cases.