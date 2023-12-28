17 Donkeys Stolen from Nadura City

Nandura: on the night of 21st December, 17 donkeys from the city were stolen by unknown robbers. The owner of the animals filed a complaint at the Nandura Police Station on the 28th of December.

In his complaint, Rahim A. Sattar (59), a resident of Nandura Khurd states that four of his donkeys and 13 belonging to others went missing from the city. The total price of these animals is 85,000 rupees/ The police have filed a case against the unknown burglars under IPC Section 379. Crime Branch officer Milind Javanjal is investigating the matter.