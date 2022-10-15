2 dead, 2 injured after lightning strikes in Bhiwandi

Two persons died in a lightining strike in halmet in Bhiwandi in Thane district on Friday evening amid heavy rains.

Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant said the incident took place around 6pm in Phulorepada in Chiradpada village.

"Four persons were struck by lightning while returning home after fishing in Bhatsa river. Two of them died on the spot, while two are injured. The deceased have been identified as Sheetal Ankush Waghe (17) and Yogita Dinesh Waghe (20)," he further stated.