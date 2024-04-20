“200 Rs for just 2 Km”: Kalyan, Dombivli Commuters Face Extortionate Rickshaw Fares

Commuters in Kalyan, Dombivli, Ambernath, and Badlapur have voiced increasing discontent over the exorbitant rickshaw fares imposed by local drivers. Locals have raised concerns about being compelled to pay fixed rates ranging from Rs 150 to Rs 200 for short journeys covering merely 2.1 kilometers, as drivers persistently decline to adhere to meter readings.

"The rickshaw drivers deny taking passengers by meter and talk very arrogantly and abusively if we protest the exorbitant fares," said a daily commuter from Kalyan Ajinkya Hiwarale to LokmatTimes.com. "It's a terrible experience to have to deal with such rude behavior every day." Another resident stated that the auto rickshaw drivers bully common citizens of the town. “Meter is never used. Flat charges decided by auto drivers on their own and not by Kalyan RTO. High time authorities intervene & stop this loot.”

The jurisdiction of Kalyan RTO encompasses cities such as Kalyan, Dombivli, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath, Badlapur, Murbad, and Titwala. The prevalent issue seems to extend across these urban areas, with rickshaw operators purportedly collaborating in an illicit cartel to establish inflated fixed rates. Despite the approved fare of Rs 23 per kilometer as determined by meter readings in the adjacent Thane region, commuters traversing Kalyan-Dombivli are encountering an alarming average charge of Rs 40 per kilometer.

"We have no choice but to rely on these rickshaws or the poorly maintained ST buses, as the roads are in pathetic condition," lamented a resident of Bhiwandi who commutes daily to Kalyan. "The authorities only seem to remember us during election times."

In one recent incident at Kalyan Phata, a rickshaw driver not only refused to go by meter reading but also verbally abused fellow drivers offering shared rides to female commuters headed to Lodha Palava City.

Ramesh Kallurkar of the Kalyan RTO informed LokmatTimes.com that they will take a stringent action against such auto rickshaw drivers who are charging hefty money. “Passengers should click photos of such drivers along with the number plate of that particular rickshaw and send them to us. We are regularly keeping check on such activities and will act against those do don’t go by the prescribed metre rules of Rs 23.” As many commuters complained that the Kalyan RTO doesn’t have active X (Formerly known as Twitter) account through which they can register their complaints, Kallurkar assured that they will soon start a grievance registration tool on Facebook or X so that commuters can connect with RTO officials.

“Entire Ambernath West station road is jammed by these auto walas who decide flat rates for passengers and bully them. No way has been left open to walk or drive for anyone else. One way is to get more Ola cabs and Uber,” told a resident from Ambernath. Another resident told that he was overcharged by a rickshaw driver for a ride from Arya Gurukul School to Pink City in Ambernath.

As public anger continues to mount, the Kalyan-Dombivli municipal administration faces increasing pressure to crack down on errant rickshaw drivers and ensure compliance with regulated meter fares in the region.