207 kg of gold and 2,570 kg of silver from Tuljabhavani Devi to be melted

The Department of Law and Justice has granted permission to melt the gold, silver, and jewelry offerings made to Goddess Tuljabhavani in Maharashtra's Osmanabad district over the past 14.5 years. As a result, gold with an estimated value of approximately Rs 60 crore has been melted.

In the goddess's treasure, a combined total of 207 kg of gold ornaments and 2,570 kg of silver items were discovered. The temple institution intends to contact the RBI for assistance in melting the gold sheets. Once the RBI allocates a timeframe for melting these ornaments, all the jewelry will be securely transported to a designated location under stringent security measures.

After removing impurities and considering a purity level of 55-60 percent, it is expected that approximately 120 kg or 10,288 kg of pure gold can be obtained. The current market value of this pure gold is approximately Rs 60 crore.