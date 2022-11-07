25 passengers injured in collision between 2 MSRTC buses in Palghar

Around 25 passengers injured when two Maharashtra State Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses they were travelling in collided head-on in Palghar district.

The incident took place on the ghat section of Jawhar-Silvassaa road in Palghar. Jawhar police said the driver of one of the buses while climbing upwards on the narrow road lost control and collided with the bus coming from the opposite side.

Following this, a team from Palghar police station reached the spot and shifted those injured in the accident to a nearby sub-district hospital in Jawhar.

MSRTC officials reached the spot to examine the buses for any technical faults.