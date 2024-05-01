26-Year-Old Man Arrested for Allegedly Raping Woman in Panvel

A 26-year-old man has been arrested by Panvel City police on charges of allegedly raping a 35-year-old woman at a local hotel. The accused allegedly coerced the woman into sexual activity under the pretence of returning her gold and cash.

The incident reportedly occurred Monday morning when the accused, a native of Muraina, Madhya Pradesh, asked the woman to meet him at the Panvel railway station under the guise of returning her gold jewellery and cash.

He then took her to the Rahul Park Hotel in Palaspe Phata, Panvel, where he allegedly engaged in non-consensual physical relations with her despite her resistance.

Following the incident, the woman filed a complaint with the police. The accused was arrested early Tuesday morning and a case of rape has been registered under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code.

Police sources indicate that the accused and the victim knew each other and had prior transactions. The woman had previously entrusted her gold jewellery and cash to the accused, which she was attempting to reclaim. The accused allegedly used this situation to demand sexual favours in exchange for returning her belongings.