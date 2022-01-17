26-yr-old IIT Bombay student jumps from seventh floor of hostel, dies

A 26-year-old postgraduate student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay died allegedly by suicide on Monday morning, police said.

As per information received by Mumbai police, the student jumped from the seventh floor of the hostel and died.

Police recovered a suicide note from the student's room which stated that he had depression and was under treatment, so he did not hold anyone responsible.

Further probe is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor