30-year-old man takes own life in Nashik due to relationship problems

A tragic incident occurred in Nashik district on Wednesday, where a 30-year-old married man took his own life. The apparent reason behind this drastic step was his relationship difficulties with another woman, according to the reports.

Sandeep Nana Sahane, a mechanical engineer employed in a company located in Malegaon MIDC, Sinnar town, ended his life by shooting himself in the forehead using a locally-made pistol. The incident took place in Palse village, situated on the outskirts of Nashik city.

According to the police, Sahane married a year ago and lived with his wife in the Chehedi area off the Nashik-Pune highway. The man had informed his wife in the morning that he was going to visit a temple. However, he did not return home for several hours, causing concern. Later, he was discovered lying in a pool of blood near a temple located on the banks of the Darna river in Palse village. Authorities confirmed that the man had taken his own life by shooting himself in the forehead using a country-made pistol.

While the exact reason behind the suicide is still unclear, it has been revealed that the deceased, Sahane, was involved in a previous relationship with a woman who was a relative of his. Unfortunately, they were unable to marry, and this perceived failure may have contributed to his decision to take such a drastic step, as per the police. The man had attempted to meet with the woman on Tuesday, but his efforts were unsuccessful. A case has been registered, and further investigations are currently underway.