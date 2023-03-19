42-year old tech firm CEO hit by car while jogging at Worli Sea Face in Mumbai, dies

A 42-year-old woman was hit by a car on Sunday morning. As per the cops, the woman died on the spot. Sources claim that she was hit from behind by a speeding car, causing her to be thrown into the air and fall to the ground.Following the incident, the car driver lost control and also slammed into a divider.

The car driver sustained minor injuries and was then detained by police following a medical test. The woman identified as Rajlaxmi Raj Krishnan was jogging close to Worli Dairy. The incident was reported early in the morning at about 6:30 am.The woman was immediately taken to a hospital where she was declared dead. Rajalaxmi was the CEO of a technology company. She was a fitness freak and regular runner. Rajalakshmi was among the jogger’s group from Shivaji park and the group regularly does jogging on Sundays.