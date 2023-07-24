489 families evacuated from landslide-prone areas in Satara

Due to continuous and heavy rainfall, the district administration is on high alert, and a total of 489 families have already been evacuated from landslide-prone regions. Within a short span of four days, this number has risen to 120 families, primarily hailing from the western talukas of Satara, Wai, Patan, Jawali, and Mahabaleshwar. These evacuated families are being accommodated in schools, shelter sheds, and temples for their safety.

For the past eight days, the western region of Satara district has been experiencing continuous heavy rainfall. As a result, an orange alert has been issued for the district until July 27, prompting the district administration to stay vigilant. The heavy downpour has caused rivers and streams to overflow at several locations, leading to road damage and bridges being washed away. Landslides have also become a concern. In response, authorities have begun evacuating residents from vulnerable areas with utmost caution and preparedness.

Over the last four days, the district administration has taken proactive measures to ensure the safety of residents in landslide-prone villages. Families residing in these vulnerable areas in the five talukas of the western region have been temporarily relocated. Initially, 369 families were moved, and by Monday, the count escalated to 489. If the rainfall intensifies, more families may be required to be relocated as a precautionary measure.