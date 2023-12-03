502 deaths reported on Mumbai suburban railway tracks in 11 months

Mumbai, which is considered as a lifeline for 75 lakh daily commuters, has witnessed a tragic toll of 502 lives lost in local train accidents over the past 11 months, with Kalyan station reporting the highest at 96 deaths. Despite a five-lakh reduction in passengers post-Covid, crowd control remains a challenge for the railway administration. Railway Police data reveals that 502 people lost their lives due to train overcrowding, while 1,852 deaths were attributed to various causes, including crossing tracks and collisions with poles.

According to Nand Kumar Deshmukh, President of the Suburban Travelers Federation, accidents are primarily linked to inadequate infrastructure and confusing announcements. Issues at Kalyan station include conflicting platform indicators and insufficient elevators, resulting in passenger rush. Senior Police Inspector Archana Dusane advises passengers to avoid crowded travel, crossing lines, standing in doorways, and using headphones, emphasizing the need to stay alert while traveling.

Manoj Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Central Railway, emphasizes the importance of prioritizing life over time. Despite measures in place, passengers continue to ignore railway announcements, prompting Patil to urge them to avoid overcrowded trains for their safety.