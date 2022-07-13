6 people swept away in 24 hrs due to heavy rains in Nashik

Atleast six people have swept away after heavy rains in Maharashtra's Nashik district in the last 24 hours, news agency PTI has reported citing officials.The water inflow in Jayakwadi dam in Maharashtra's Aurangabad has gone up due to incessant rainfall in neighbouring districts of Ahmednagar and Nashik in the last 24 hours, an official said. Schools and colleges were closed in Maharashtra's Nashik city on Tuesday following heavy rains over the last few days and people in flood-prone areas were asked to shift to safer places, officials said.

The city received 97.4 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period till 8.30 am on TuesdayThe water storage in the dam located on Godavari river reached 43.25 per cent this morning, the official said. The inflow recorded on Tuesday morning was 17,150 cusecs, but it rose to 54,757 cusecs in 24 hours due to rains in the upper area of the dam that fall in Ahmednagar and Nashik districts, he said.According to the recent government report, the state reported 5 deaths in the last 24 hours in due to rain and flood situation, taking the total number of deaths to 89.