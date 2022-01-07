Aadesh Shrivastava's son Avitesh to make acting debut, Big B sends best wishes to debutant

As late music composer Aadesh Shrivastava's son Avitesh Srivastava is all set to make his acting debut with 'Sirf Ek Friday', megastar Amitabh Bachchan wished him good luck.

"Avitesh your father Aadesh, built some great music creativity. May you add another feather to his cap. My wishes ever for your launch Sirf Ek Friday," Big B wrote on Instagram.

'Sirf Ek Friday' will be directed by Lloyd Baptista and produced by Deepak Mukut, Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla.

The project revolves around a young adult who comes from a life filled with money, cars, parties and friends. He now decides to follow his mother's unfulfilled dream of becoming a successful actor. He goes through tedious training which makes him realize the true emotions of life.

Talking about his break, Avitesh says, "It's such a huge honour and privilege for me to be a part of this film. I was deeply moved by the story. It hit home the very instant I read it. It's the kind of film that takes an actor through a personal journey of self-exploration and that's so exciting for me. I can't wait to start shooting."

For the unversed, Aadesh Shrivastava passed away in 2015 after his battle with cancer.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor