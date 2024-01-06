In a recent development, Aaditya Thackeray has leveled accusations against the state government, claiming collusion with a private builder in the development of Mahalaxmi Racecourse for their mutual benefit. Furthermore, the Worli MLA alleges that the ruling dispensation and certain Racecourse management officials are attempting to "grab" the 226-acre plot. Thackeray vehemently declared that he will staunchly oppose any efforts to construct on this open space, vowing not to allow a single brick to be laid.

After a series of 15 meetings spanning 16 months, Iqbal Singh Chahal, administrator and civic chief, has successfully persuaded the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWTTC) to transfer a substantial 120 acres of land from the Racecourse's total expanse of 227 acres to the BMC. The purpose of this transfer is to facilitate the construction of a public garden and theme park, Hindustan Times reported.

An update on the racecourse- open space land grab by the khoke sarkar, from what is heard:



• A meeting was chaired by the illegal and immoral cm, along with 4 RWITC senior officials on 6/12/2023, at 11 am at Varsha Bungalow.

The municipal commissioner was also present.



He additionally revealed that he became aware of the RWITC's intention to lease 91 acres for a period of 30 years. The remaining portion of the plot will be acquired by the BMC, with an estimated expenditure of around Rs100 crore allocated for the reconstruction of stables. Thackeray emphasized that this development is strategically designed to garner support from other horse owners in favor of the proposal allowing a private builder to develop the racecourse. Thackeray disclosed that a few high-ranking RWITC officials have urged the BMC administrator to present an optimistic overview during the annual general meeting, aiming to influence their peers' decisions on the matter.

Raising concerns, he queried the rationale behind utilizing Rs 100 crore of taxpayers' money for a project that seems to primarily favor a private builder. Thackeray questioned whether all members of the RWITC were informed about the government's land acquisition proposal and if they had authorized the top officials, who participated in the undisclosed meeting, for such an overt sale of Mumbai's Worli racecourse and open space. Regarding the lease arrangement for the plot, Thackeray proposed that it could be designated as an urban forest or playground, provided the RWITC is agreeable to such an alternative use.