Aaditya Thackeray asks Maharashtra Governor to forward his petition about `corruption' in BMC to Lokayukta

Aaditya Thackeray, a leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), urged the Governor of Maharashtra, Ramesh Bais, on Wednesday to transfer his petition about "corrupt practices" in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to the Lokayukta.

In a letter to the governor, Thackeray reminded Bais of his meeting with a Shiv Sena (UBT) delegation on May 10 where this issue was discussed. "We urge you to intervene and ask the BMC not to give the charity of advance mobilization fund of Rs 600 crore to contractors,'' he said.

Aaditya Thackeray has called for the cancellation of the large-scale road tender in the city and the issuance of a new tender that ensures transparency. He suggested that this process should take place either when a newly elected general body is in office or under the guidance of a committee comprising retired judges. It is worth noting that the elections for the BMC, which is considered India's wealthiest civic body, are scheduled to take place in over a year.