Aaditya Thackeray reacts on stone pelting incident says those who don't have crowd at their event, try to spoil other's atmosphere

Reacting to the stone pelting incident on his convoy, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday alleged that this was orchestrated to spoil the atmosphere of his party’s event.

Thackeray said, It (stone pelting) was done to spoil the atmosphere. But in our Shiv Sanvaad Yatra, we are raising the issues of farmers and the public. Those who do not have crowd in their event, send people to do such things.

The fight for the Chief Minister is for the state as well as the country. If you have the guts, then have a one-on-one with me, he added. He further attacked the Maharashtra Government alleging that the big projects and industries are going to other states. Aditya Thackeray further challenged to change the Governor, ANI reported.

If you are afraid of my challenge, then I give you a smaller challenge. Remove the Governor, before his speech in the upcoming session. The Governor has insulted great men of Maharashtra, but the Chief Minister does not speak anything on it. This is dangerous for Democracy, and we are fighting for it, he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Aaditya Thackeray’s car was pelted with stones during the Shiv Sanvaad Yatra. The alleged incident took place when Thackeray’s program and Ramabai Ambedkar’s procession took place simultaneously.