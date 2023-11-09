Aaditya Thackeray slams CM Shinde over Mumbai's road work corruption

Aaditya Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Maharashtra minister, has called for the blacklisting and investigation of four contractors who have not initiated cement concretization work on Mumbai's roads.

Thackeray alleged Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde was initially hesitant to sign the termination order of Rs 1600-crore road cement concretisation work given to a contractor but did so late at night. For the last 11 months, I have been saying this work is a scam, the MLA from Worli in Mumbai said.

The contract given to five entities was bogus tendering on which he had spoken in the past, Thackeray said, adding it is an open and shut case of corruption. The Shinde government had forgotten to give bonus to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport undertaking staffers but announced bonus of Rs 26,000 just six to seven hours after he put out a message on social media, Thackeray claimed.