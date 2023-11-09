Aaditya Thackeray takes aim at CM Shinde over Mumbai's worsening air quality

Amidst growing concerns over deteriorating air quality in Mumbai, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Maharashtra minister, Aaditya Thackeray, has criticized the government's response, alleging that every decision of the Shinde government is "contractor-driven." Thackeray expressed doubts that such decisions primarily benefit the Chief Minister, Ekanth Shinde, rather than the citizens.

The state government must show strength to act against builders who are violating air pollution norms, Thackeray said. People must send photographs of such violations to the BMC and its chief, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said.

The air quality of Mumbai is “terrible” and multiple guidelines issued by the BMC since January this year in connection with pollution have not been followed, he alleged. “Every time there is terrible air quality, the BMC comes together and tries to help a new contractor,” Thackeray said and alleged the CM is pushing his illegal contractor friends.

n his criticism, Thackeray pointed out the lack of industrial growth despite the presence of an industries minister, and he highlighted the high number of farmer suicides in Maharashtra despite having an agriculture minister. He accused Chief Minister Shinde of being preoccupied with saving his government while neglecting the concerns of the state's citizens.

Thackeray concluded by suggesting that the Shinde government might follow the fate of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, where they faced electoral losses. He asserted that the Shinde government is also likely to be unseated in the near future.