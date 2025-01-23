Aaditya Thackeray Targets Devendra Fadnavis-Led Maharashtra Govt, Says ‘Only One Foreign Investment MoU Signed in World Economic Forum’

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray criticized the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government on Thursday, pointing out that of the 29 investment MoUs signed at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, only one company is from outside India. The five-day WEF meeting, which began on January 20 in Davos, Switzerland, is being attended by CM Fadnavis and a state delegation.

Out of the MoUs for proposed investment signed with 29 companies, only 1 is from outside of India. The rest are all Indian or having HQs/ bases in India. Of the 29 companies, 20 are based in Maharashtra, 15 of which are in Mumbai where the CMO of Maharashtra is located, said Aaditya Thackeray in a post X.

Being always supportive of any real investment/ proposed investment coming into our nation and our state, this Davos trip of CM Fadnavis ji seems to be totally misaligned by his office.



Out of the MoUs for proposed investment signed with 29 companies, only 1 is from outside of… pic.twitter.com/ZvY1FdUHyR — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) January 23, 2025

The question really is, what’s the point of asking all of these 28 companies to sign MoUs in Davos, when the time in Davos could have been better utilised by the Chief Minister for international relations with other visiting dignitaries, companies, entrepreneurs, he further said in a post X.

Why could Magnetic Maharashtra not be held, just like it hasn’t been held since mid 2022, and have all these companies sign MoUs here? I humbly urge the CM, to do all these important MoUs, from within our country in Maharashtra itself, inviting the world over, instead of doing it there and not meeting the world.

It’ll also be good if the current government can work with the WEF in bringing a summer Davos/ mid year Davos to Maharashtra- something we had started pitching in May 2022.

