Aaditya Thackeray: There is possibility of by-election in Maha & we are fully prepared for it

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray has once again said that every Shiv Sainik is standing behind Uddhav Thackeray. He has said this while talking to the media. "I haven't commented on any of the criticism in the last two and a half years," he said. Whatever the good work, it is in front of the people. He said that the work done for Maharashtra, Mumbai and other cities is in front of the people.

The rebel MLA says that even Aditya Thackeray did not pay attention to us. When asked by reporters, he said, "I think they (the rebel MLAs) should look at themselves in the mirror and talk about it." The Shinde group has issued a whip notice to the MLAs. When asked about this, he said, "We will go to court against this and we stand with every Shiv Sainik MLA in this difficult time."

Speaking on the occasion, Aditya Thackeray said, "I don't need anyone's special love. Our own whip is the official whip. This case is fair and our whip will be important. The other thing is that in every situation, I will stand with our Shiv Sainiks and our MLAs.

Aditya Thackeray said, "I will not call the MLAs who went through Shiv Sena as rebels. It takes courage to revolt. If he resigns today and faces elections, we are ready too. In this we will win all the seats. Also, there is a possibility of a by-election in Maharashtra and we are fully prepared for it. '' Earlier, NCP's Sarvesarva Sharad Pawar had also said that a by-election would be held in Maharashtra.