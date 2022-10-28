Aaditya Thackery says only God knows who is CM of Maharashtra

Reacting to the Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's statement that only God and the court know when the BMC elections would be held, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray said only God knows who is the real Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

According to a report of Times of India, The khoke (boxes) government is not ready for elections, they are afraid of elections. If the 40 traitor MLAs were not really afraid of elections and if public opinion was with them, they would have resigned and faced fresh elections, he said. The news of Election Commission rejecting the Uddhav faction's affidavits was fake, Aaditya further stated.

