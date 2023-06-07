Abu Azmi's support for Aurangzeb sparks political debate in state

A new controversy has arisen in Kolhapur concerning the sharing of objectionable WhatsApp statuses by a group of youths. However, the protest escalated into a law and order issue as stone pelting occurred, leading to the police resorting to the use of tear gas shells and lathi charges.

The incident has shocked the entire state, prompting a response from State Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who expressed his determination to take action against those glorifying Aurangzeb. He emphasized that while he condemned such actions, nobody should take the law into their own hands. In response to the incident, Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi has also expressed his reaction to the incident.

मैं औरंगज़ेब रहमतुल्लाह अलैह के साथ हूँ, उनका इतिहास देखोगे तो आप को पता चलेगा वो एक सेक्युलर बादशाह थे जिन्होंने अफ़ग़निस्ता से लेकर बर्मा तक भारतवर्ष बनाया था। इतिहास में ऐसे कई उदाहरण है जहाँ हिन्दू और मुस्लिम शासकों ने सत्ता चलाने के अलग फैसले लिए लेकिन आज उन्हें राजनितिक… pic.twitter.com/8nUtqhjQMP — Abu Asim Azmi (@abuasimazmi) June 7, 2023

Taking to Twitter, Abu Azmi expressed his support for Aurangzeb by stating, “I am with Aurangzeb Rahmatullah Alaih, if you look at his history, you will come to know that he was a secular emperor who made India from Afghanistan to Burma. There are many examples in history where Hindu and Muslim rulers took different decisions to run power, but today hatred is being spread by giving them religious colour for political gains, in which Godi media has a big hand.”

Abu Azmi's statement regarding his support for Aurangzeb is likely to ignite a fresh controversy in state politics. His assertion is expected to generate heated discussions and debates.