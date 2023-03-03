ACB arrests PWD engineer for taking Rs 3.50 lakh bribe from contractor in Nandurbar district

A Public Works Department (PWD) executive engineer has been arrested for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 3.50 lakh from a government registered contractor in North Maharashtra's Nandurbar district for clearing his pending bills and awarding new projects, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials said.

The engineer, Mahesh Prataprao Patil (51), posted at Shahada taluka of Nandurbar district, was caught taking the bribe amount at his residence on Thursday after the contractor lodged a complaint with the ACB, they said.

According to the officials, the government contractor had completed various road works in Nandurbar district and bills amount to Rs 3,92,79,285 were pending for clearance at the office of the executive engineer in Shahada.

The contractor had also won tenders for three new projects worth Rs 5.33 crore and their work orders were awaiting Patil’s approval, they said.

The executive engineer demanded Rs 43 lakh as a bribe from the complainant for clearing his pending bills and issuing work orders for the new projects, said the officials.