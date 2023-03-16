ACB serves notice to Uddhav Thackeray faction MLA Rajan Salvi's family

In a disproportionate assets case, the state anti-corruption bureau (ACB) has served a notice to Uddhav Thackeray faction MLA Rajan Salvi's family.

Three members of his family including his wife and brother have also been summoned to appear before the agency for questioning. Salvi told ABP Majha that his wife, elder brother and sister-in-law received the ACB notice this morning.

They have been asked to appear at the Alibaug office on March 20 for questioning.

Up till now, Salvi has appeared at the ACB office in Alibaug three times. His personal assistant has also been questioned in this regard.

According to ABP Majha reports, Salvi stated that it is unfortunate that the MLAs who are with Uddhav Thackeray are being served with notices. However, no notices have been issued to BJP leaders, indicating that central agencies are being misused.