Actor & Director Pravin Tarde Wishes CM Eknath Shinde on His Birthday with a Heartfelt Instagram Post

Pravin Tarde is a well-known actor and director in the Marathi art world. Apart from acting and directing, Tarde is also known for his fearless attitude. On the occasion of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's birthday, Pravin Tarde has shared a special post on his Instagram account.

On the occasion of Eknath Shinde's 60th birthday, Pravin Tarde has shared a special video with him. The video features Pravin Tarde, Eknath Shinde, and Mangesh Desai on a farm. In the video, Pravin Tarde and Shinde are seen advising the youth about agriculture. After that, Tarde and Shinde are also seen cultivating in the fields.

"Honourable Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Saheb... Happy birthday to an extraordinary man who came from an ordinary farmer's family like ours," he captioned the post. Fans also commented on the post and wished the Chief Minister.