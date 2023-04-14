Actress files molestation case against financer in Mumbai

An actress has filed a molestation case against a financier at Mumbai's Juhu police station. In her complaint, she stated that the accused molested her on the pretext of giving her money for a video recording, when she opposed it, the accused abused her and threatened to kill her.

"Case registered against the accused under sections 354, 506, 509 of IPC. Further probe underway," said Mumbai Police. Further details are awaited.