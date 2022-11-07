Aditya Thackeray fires fresh salvo at Abdul Sattar over Chhota Pappu statement

After the split in the Shiv Sena, a new match between the Thackeray group and the Shinde group has started in the state. However, Shinde group minister Abdul Sattar directly targeted Aditya Thackeray and made a venomous criticism by referring to him as Chhota Pappu. In the same background, Aditya Thackeray had initially avoided talking about Pappu's statement, but in the meeting in Akola, Aditya Thackeray took a hard look at Abdul Sattar.

According to a report of TV9, At this time Aditya Thackeray said, I was called Chhota Pappu, I may be Chhota Pappu. But if I am serving Maharashtra by naming names, give me hundred more names and serve Maharashtra. Did this little Pappu chase you all over Maharashtra or not? And you will keep running away, running away, the betrayal you have done is not acceptable to the people of Maharashtra. Saying this, Aditya Thackeray has taken a good look at Abdul Sattar.

From today, Aditya Thackeray is on a tour of Akola, Sillod areas of Marathwada and is touring the constituencies of Shinde group MLAs and holding meetings. Abdul Sattar had criticized Aditya Thackeray by referring to him as Chhota Pappu, this time Sattar had also said that we were in politics when Aditya Thackeray was in twilight.

On the same day, Abdul Sattar criticized Aditya Thackeray by referring to him as Pappu thrice, to which Aditya has responded after a week. Aditya Thackeray has been holding meetings in the state for the last two weeks wherever the MLAs have joined the Shinde group and is making strong attacks, TV9 reported.