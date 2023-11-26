Aditya Thackeray is future teller who keeps Sanjay Raut with him: Dr Shrikant Shinde

Kalyan Lok Sabha MP Dr. Shrikant Shinde responded to Aditya Thackeray's statement, where Thackeray referred to the upcoming session as the last session of the Maharashtra government. Shinde, while inaugurating his new Public Relationship Office in the Palava Township within the Kalyan rural assembly area, was welcomed by a large gathering of supporters.

Addressing reporters' questions about Thackeray's prediction, Shinde remarked, "Aditya has taken up the role of a fortune teller, accompanied by Popat (Sanjay Raut), and everyone is well aware of Popat's activities."Shinde emphasized the government's positive track record, stating, "Over the past one and a half years, this government has made significant decisions in the interest of citizens, leading to a tremendous response from the public. I observed the same enthusiasm today during my visit to Nashik."