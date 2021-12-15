After 15 years, Maha ATS gets custody of gangster Suresh Pujari

Mumbai, Dec 15 Two months after he was nabbed by the Philippines Police, dreaded absconding gangster Suresh Pujari was deported to India and brought from New Delhi to Mumbai to face charges for nearly two dozen serious crimes here, officials said on Wednesday.

In a top-secret operation, Pujari was flown from Philippines to New Delhi where he was arrested by a waiting team of Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor