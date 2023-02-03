After Amul, Gowardhan Milk Price increased by 2 Rs per litre

Following in the footsteps of Amul, Gowardhan Milk has increased the price of milk by Rs 2 per litre, effective February 2. The Gowardhan Gold variant will now be Rs 56 per litre from its earlier Rs 54. For the second time in a month, the brand has raised the price of milk.

According to Devendra Shah, Chairman of Parag Milk Foods, the price hike is because the cost of operation and milk production has increased. The increase in production is due to an increase in the cost of packaging, energy, cattle feed and logistics. The cost of fodder has also increased due to heavy rain in the past few months and the shortage of green fodder.

He also stated that farmers had lost interest in the trade due to low milk prices. Gowardhan sells over 2.5 lakh litres of cow milk per day in Mumbai