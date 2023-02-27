After city, entire district will now be known as 'Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar' and 'Dharashiv'

The demand to change the names of Aurangabad and Osmanabad cities has been going on for the past several years. The state government took a decision in this regard a few months ago, after which the Centre also approved the nomination. But is it only the cities or the districts? Such a question had arisen. Now the big information has come out. A gazette in this regard has been issued by the state government. The entire district will now be known as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv.

The process of changing the name of the district was initiated after it approved the renaming of Aurangabad city as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Osmanabad as Dharashiv. Similarly, today Aurangabad district has been made Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar district, and Osmanabad district has been made Dharashiv district. The state government has issued a gazette notification.

According to the state government's notification, the names of these two districts have also been changed like the city's as of today. An official circular was issued by the revenue and forest departments today. The name of the district has been changed using clause six of sub-section (1) of Section 4 of the Maharashtra Land Revenue Act, 1966.