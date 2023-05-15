Ahmednagar: Internet services suspended in Shevgaon following clashes over procession

Following violent clashes between two groups over a procession in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra on Sunday night, internet services have been suspended in Shevgaon. Five individuals were injured in the incident, and as many as 32 people have been detained by the Ahmednagar SP Rakesh Ola in connection with the case. The police have also seized sharp weapons from the offenders.

To restore peace in the area, a substantial police presence, including one State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) unit, one riot control squad, and 250 policemen, has been deployed.

According to the reports, the procession organized by one community to celebrate Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti was met with opposition from another community, resulting in a clash between the two groups.

The incident has sparked unrest in the locality, and political figures have made an appeal to the public to remain calm.