Ahmednagar: Maratha youth ends life over reservation issue

A 27-year-old Maratha youth, identified as Sagar Bhausaheb Wale, was discovered hanging from the ceiling with a rope around his neck at his residence in Zole village, Ahmednagar district. The grim discovery was made on a Tuesday morning, sending shockwaves through the community. A suicide note found in Wale's room revealed that he took this drastic step due to the ongoing issue of Marathas not receiving the reservation they have been seeking.

Sub-inspector Prakash Gawali of the Sangamner Rural police told TOI that the police recovered a suicide note from Wale’s room, where he stated that he was ending his life as he was dismayed over his community members not getting the reservation. “He also stated in the note that none should be held responsible for his death,” Gawali said.

The victim came from a middle-class background and was known to work at a local unit and on his family's farm. This tragic incident has raised concerns and stirred emotional responses from political figures.

Sagar Bhausaheb Wale is survived by his parents and a younger brother, having started working after completing his Std XII education due to the financial challenges his family faced. This tragic incident highlights the emotional toll and frustration associated with the Maratha reservation issue in Maharashtra.