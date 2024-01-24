Ahmednagar: Six Killed After Bus Hits Tractor and Car

In the early hours of Wednesday, a tragic incident occurred in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, resulting in the death of six individuals. The mishap took place near Dhawalipuri Phata on the Ahmednagar-Kalyan road in Parner tehsil around 2.30 am, as reported by the police.

A tractor, loaded with sugarcane, had overturned, prompting the use of another tractor to unload the sugarcane. Concurrently, a car had stopped, and its driver was assisting in the off-loading process, according to an official from the Parner police station.

The unfortunate event unfolded when the tractor, in the midst of a turn on the road, collided with a state transport bus approaching the area, resulting in a collision with the car as well. Tragically, six individuals, including some laborers, lost their lives at the scene, the official confirmed.

An investigation is currently underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident, the official added.