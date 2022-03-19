AIMIM-MVA alliance: What discussion took place with Imtiaz Jaleel? reveals Rajesh Tope



Discussions about the alliance between AIMIM and Mahavikas Aghadi started after a meeting between state health minister Rajesh Tope and AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel. Health Minister Rajesh Tope has commented on Imtiaz Jaleel's visit.

Rajesh Tope said that the meeting with Imtiaz was informal. Imtiaz's mother had passed away a few days ago. During the visit, some issues were discussed informally. In the Uttar Pradesh elections, AIMIM lost some 10-15 seats. He pointed out that the number of seats in the anti-BJP alliance would have increased.

Speaking on the occasion, Imtiaz Jalil said, "We are working to develop the minority community and bring them into the mainstream." Tope told Jaleel that the NCP and the Mahavikas Aghadi government were working for the development of the minority community. The party leaders will decide on the proposal for an alliance with AIMIM, Tope said.

Tope said he had suggested that development issues be discussed with the leaders of the Mahavikas Alliance.