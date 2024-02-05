AIMIM Plans to Contest 5 Lok Sabha Seats in Maharashtra

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) has announced its intention to vie for five out of Maharashtra's 48 Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming general elections, according to a party leader.

Speaking at a press conference in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, AIMIM's Maharashtra working president, Dr. Abdul Gaffar Quadri, outlined the party's strategy to field candidates in North Mumbai, Dhule, Nanded, Bhiwandi, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar constituencies. Quadri mentioned that the party, led by Asaduddin Owaisi, is currently engaged in surveys within these areas to devise an effective electoral plan.

Quadri criticized the opposition Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), labeling them as secular parties while asserting that they regard AIMIM as untouchable. He questioned the treatment received by AIMIM from these so-called secular parties, despite not being aligned with the opposition INDIA bloc.

Furthermore, Quadri took aim at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his recent decision to abandon the 'Mahagathbandhan' and the opposition INDIA bloc, forming a new government with the BJP, whom he had previously parted ways with less than 18 months ago. Quadri suggested that there may be internal discord within the opposition INDIA alliance.

Quadri also targeted Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, claiming that he was steering the state towards a situation like in Bihar.Referring to the demolition of houses of minority community members in Mira-Bhayander area of Thane district after clashes there recently, he asked if a similar action would be taken against a BJP MLA, who is accused of shooting at a Shiv Sena leader inside a police station in the district.