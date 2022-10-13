The 'Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year' award is given every year to individuals and organizations who have made remarkable contributions in the fields of public service - social service, education, administration, politics, medical, industry, sports, agriculture, and CSR.

What were the initial days of your Mumbai looked like?

After doing my Post Graduate in Computer Science, I moved to Mumbai in 1986 from Chennai and applied for a job with TCS. My adventure began at Dadar station when I was taken aback by the crowd. I lived with a friend in Vashi, and Mumbai has taught me so much since then. It's a city full of opportunities that will teach you and prepare you for whatever comes your way.

Tata group owns 4 airlines, Is there any plan to consolidate them or are they going to stay separately?

While we want strong airlines, Air India will always be India's airline. We will offer full services and LCC, but our ultimate goal is to create it the world's leading airline where Indians may fly everywhere. It is a long path, but we are making progress.

What challenges are you facing after reviving the Airindia brand?

We are working on human resources, technology, maintenance, and safety, but at the end of the day, we have good people. I am grateful to everyone who is working to make it wonderful.

As we are moving towards a 5g network, does Tata telecommunication plan on making themselves a consumer brand or will you keep it as an enterprise and infrastructure company?

We have no intentions to enter the consumer market on 5g, but we have built current technology on 4g, 5g, and even 6g. As the aatmanirbhar notion suggests, we want to roll out services at the infrastructure level on a wide scale.

Are you planning to you take it global?

Yes, 5g will be at a global scale for sure, we are working on the implementation.

What are your thoughts on the high-interest rates and inflation as we see the US market?

High-interest rates will have an impact on economic growth, but India is extraordinarily well-positioned at the rural, urban, and infrastructure levels. India will undoubtedly have the best worldwide markets.

The Indian economy is booming, but the government is focused on growth and maintaining interest rates, but how do you see the Indian rupee depreciating?

The Indian rupee is only depreciating against the dollar, but with other currencies, it is appreciating. We will have to manage inflation, but we still have tremendous growth for India and for Maharashtra, thanks to Shri. Fadnavis and Shri. Shinde ji for their hard work. And soon, Maharashtra will become a trillion-dollar economy under the leadership of these two.

Any plans for further investment in Maharashtra?

We are in constant touch and we have some great plans in every sector be it electronics, renewable energy, or electric vehicles we are working on it.

On personal levels, both your brothers have done great work as they are at CXO positions what was the upbringing like for all of you?

My upbringing was very simple you can do anything but have to score 100 in maths.

As your wife, Mrs. Chandrasekaran is also here when was the last time you both watched a movie together?

I generally don’t see movies; I generally fast-forward and watch, but Ranveer's movies I watch completely. The last movie that my wife and friends watched together was 83. India has one billion cricket fans, as I witnessed back in the day, and I am one of them.

It has been difficult to move from CEO to Chairman as you worked under Mr. Ratan Tata What are the challenges that you faced in your journey?

When taking over such legends, you should never take over, you should just perform your job and focus on your work, and as I already stated, I work with the best group of people.