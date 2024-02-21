Ajay Maharaj Baraskar's Allegations: Jarange Patil Does Not Understand the Law, His Stance Keeps Changing

The state government unanimously passed a resolution to provide 10 percent reservation to the Maratha community in education and jobs. However, Manoj Jarange Patil, who has been pushing for reservation for the Maratha community from the OBC category, has said that he is firm on his demand for reservation from the OBC quota by giving the Maratha community Kunbi status on the basis of Kunbi records. He has also announced a new agitation for Maratha's reservation from the OBC quota. At the same time, Ajay Maharaj Baraskar, an erstwhile associate of Manoj Jarange Patil, has made many allegations against Manoj Jarange Patil. Baraskar alleged that Manoj Jarange Patil has no knowledge of the law and he changes his role frequently.

Today, While Manoj Jarange Patil has announced the launch of a new series of protests, Ajay Maharaj Baraskar on the other hand made several allegations against Jarange Patil. "Manoj Jarange Patil has not made a single statement to the government. But he has written a statement in front of me in front of the camera. He had written his four main demands in front of me. But Manoj Jarange Patil changes his stance every day and always lies", Baraskar said.

He added that the Maratha community prefers people who tell the truth and thus showered Jarange Patil with love for his transparency. He is stern with officials and political leaders, which is why people trust him. But I was silent till now so as to not divide the society" Baraskar said.

Baraskar further said "Manoj Jarange Patil held the first secret meeting on December 23 at Kanhaiya Hotel. I am a witness to that meeting. There, Jarange Patil said one thing inside and went out in front of the camera and said another. I will announce it in due course. Jarange Patil held a meeting with a high-ranking official at Ranjangaon Ganapati at 4 am while going to Mumbai. The meeting lasted two hours. The officer has recorded the meeting. They will retire soon. After that, Jarange Patil's facade will be exposed. Let me once again make it clear that Jarange Patil is not transparent".

"At the Vashi market, Jarange Patil announced that he would not go back without taking a reservation under any circumstances. Jarange Patil also said that even if a reservation is available, he will go to Azad Maidan. Then the government officials told them that they would get an ordinance in 15 minutes, but no such ordinance comes out in 15 minutes." He also alleged that Jarange Patil did not understand anything about the law.