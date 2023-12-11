Ajit Pawar discusses ethanol ban with Gadkari, plans meeting with Amit Shah soon

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar revealed that he had a meeting with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to address the Centre's prohibition on utilizing sugarcane juice or syrup in ethanol production. Pawar shared with reporters at Vidhan Bhavan that the ban was discussed during their meeting on Sunday. Emphasizing that the matter required attention at the Central level, he mentioned plans to meet Union Minister Amit Shah in the near future for further discussions.

Last week, the Centre announced a ban on the use of ‘sugarcane juice and sugar syrup’ for ethanol production in the 2023-24 supply year, which started this month, to maintain adequate sugar availability for domestic consumption and to keep prices under check. However, the government has allowed the use of B-molasses, a cane by-product, for ethanol production in 2023-24.

Since this issue is at the Central level, we will have to visit Delhi and meet Union Minister Amit Shah and the others concerned. And we will be meeting them soon, Pawar said. Ethanol, a colourless liquid, is blended with fuel as part of the government's initiative to reduce reliance on crude oil imports.

The deputy chief minister had previously expressed that the prohibition on producing ethanol from sugarcane syrup came about unexpectedly. Addressing the legislative assembly on December 8, Pawar informed lawmakers that numerous sugar mills had heavily invested in ethanol facilities, allocating 5 percent of their capital and relying on external funds for the remaining 95 percent. This concern was raised by Congress and NCP legislators during the session.