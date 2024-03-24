Ajit Pawar-led NCP Threatens to Walk Out of Mahayuti

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has reportedly warned that it would quit the ruling Mahayuti alliance if the Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, did not dismiss party leader Vijay Shivtare.

This threat came after Shivtare once again targeted Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and announced his intention to file nomination papers from the Baramati Lok Sabha seat where Supriya Sule of the NCP faction, led by Sharad Pawar and Sunetra Pawar of the NCP led by Ajit Pawar, are also candidates, as per a report by The Indian Express.

NCP chief spokesperson Umesh Patil stated, “We have repeatedly demanded action against Vijay Shivtare following his derogatory remarks against the deputy chief minister last week. Today, he has once again used objectionable language against our leader. The only way to pacify us now is for the Shiv Sena to sack him. Otherwise, we are considering leaving the Mahayuti alliance.”

I am aware that there is confusion among my supporters regarding my candidacy. Some think I may settle. However, I urge Mahayuti leaders to allow me to contest from Baramati. This is a battle for principles. If we want to clean up politics, I must take the initiative,” Shivtare stated.

Without directly naming anyone, Shivtare remarked, “Stopping one devil means allowing the other devil to succeed. They have instilled fear in rural areas and caused harm... This person has gotten close to Prime Minister Modi... After winning the election, I will work selflessly.”