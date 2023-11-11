Ajit Pawar meets Amit Shah amid crisis over Maratha reservation

On Friday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel convened with Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. The meeting occurred amidst the prevailing political turmoil in Maharashtra concerning the Maratha community's reservation demand and the ongoing Election Commission hearing regarding the NCP's claim.

Had a meaningful meeting with Hon'ble Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji in Delhi, extending warm Diwali wishes. Grateful for the opportunity to pay a courtesy call and share festive joy, NCP working president Patel said on X. Pawar, accompanied by Patel and Lok Sabha member Sunil Tatkare, attended the meeting.

In June, Pawar aligned with the BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra, garnering support from over 40 out of the NCP's total 53 MLAs, thereby distancing himself from his uncle and the founder of the regional outfit, Sharad Pawar. Subsequently, Ajit Pawar has asserted his right to the party's name and election symbol, a matter currently under consideration by the Election Commission.